Concern over early payment from council to golf club

A Bray parish councillor expressed concern about what could be inferred about an early payment from the Royal Borough to Maidenhead Golf Club.

The Royal Borough is buying out the lease for the golf course from the club to build 2,000 homes.

The golf club has earmarked a former Biffa landfill site in Fifield Road for its new location.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, Cllr Brian Millin said that as he understood it ‘the borough would be lending them [the club] some money to buy the Fifield site’ as a result of the BLP [Borough Local Plan] being delayed until after the May elections.

He said he thought that ‘by lending them the money it could prejudice the planning application by inferring that planning could be given to that site.”

Royal Borough leader and parish councillor Simon Dudley replied: “Under the current agreement sums can be advanced before the surrender of the golf club to facilitate the purchase of another site for a new golf club, but they take full planing risk, it’s not a loan from RBWM.”