Lodge Farm proposals recommended for refusal by Bray Parish Council

Dozens of residents turned out to see an application for Lodge Farm be recommended for refusal for the third time on Monday.

The proposal for the site, submitted by Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited, includes 150 homes, two grass football pitches and a community building.

It was first recommended for refusal by Bray Parish Council in December 2017 and again in August 2018, when the addition of a doctor’s surgery was made.

The application the parish council discussed on Monday was for ‘outline planning permission with all matters reserved except for access’.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Chris Graham said: “Since the last application the access has been changed in the sense that the access from the Ascot Road has been removed and all vehicular access will be through the one in Holyport Road.”

Andrew Cormie, chair of Holyport Residents Association, spoke in opposition to the application.

He mainly concentrated his objections on the capacity of Holyport Road and why ‘it is unsuitable for the addition of more traffic from any new development’.

Royal Borough leader and parish councillor for the Holyport ward Simon Dudley said: ‘The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead will do everything it possibly can do to frustrate and stop this development.”

The applicant ‘decided not to send anyone to speak’ at the meeting.