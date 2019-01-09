Drivers hit by traffic backlog following reported gas leak in Bray

04:51PM, Wednesday 09 January 2019
A road closure outside Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club has caused disruption to drivers this week.
Gas supplier Cadent closed a section of road at the junction of Hibbert Road and Bray Road yesterday (Tuesday) after reports of a gas leak.
Some drivers expressed their frustration on Facebook that road signs were not positioned early enough on the approach to the closure.
A spokesman for Cadent said: “We’re sorry for any disruption people may have experienced as a result of this essential work.”
The closure is still in place today but the road is expected to reopen tomorrow.
