    • Drivers hit by traffic backlog following reported gas leak in Bray

    Georgina Bishop

    A road closure outside Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club has caused disruption to drivers this week.

    Gas supplier Cadent closed a section of road at the junction of Hibbert Road and Bray Road yesterday (Tuesday) after reports of a gas leak.

    Some drivers expressed their frustration on Facebook that road signs were not positioned early enough on the approach to the closure.

    A spokesman for Cadent said: “We’re sorry for any disruption people may have experienced as a result of this essential work.”

    The closure is still in place today but the road is expected to reopen tomorrow.

