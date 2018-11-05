Phoenix Gym enters Aviva Community Fund vote for new floor

Phoenix Gym is bidding for cash from the Aviva Community Fund to replace the gym floor.

Projects entered will get to the final of the funding competition if they have enough votes from supporters.

At the final a judging panel awards four projects funds of up to £1,000, £5,000, £10,000 or £25,000 depending on the size of the project.

Centre director Lynn Bushell said: “A vote for Phoenix would really mean so much to our members and those that use the gym

“Our floor is over 20 years old and has been mended quite a few times but it won’t last forever.

“It is the heart of the gym and we are not up to industry standards at all with this current floor.”

Having lost its spring the floor ‘is at the end of its useful life’ with any further degradation posing a possible danger to the gymnasts.

A new floor would cost £34,800 and would benefit the 1,000 children who use the gym floor weekly.

Olivia Curran, senior squad coach and head of recreational gym, said: “It breaks my heart when we go to competitions and I see how high our gymnasts can actually tumble on a fully sprung floor.

“I feel like we are holding them back with our inadequate floor.”

Register to vote at www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/campaign/getinvolved

Voting closes on November 20.