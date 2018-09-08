SITE INDEX

    • Fire at Holyport farm being treated as suspected arson

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    A fire at a farm in Holyport in the early hours of this morning is being treated as suspected arson.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Stroud Farm, in Holyport Lane, at about 3.30am after a pile of farm waste was set alight. 

    They spent two hours tackling the fire which measured about 20 square metres.

    In July, firefighters had to put out 60 tonnes of burning hay at the same farm.

