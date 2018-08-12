Firefighters rescue cat stranded on utility pole in Holyport

Firefighters had to rescue a cat which got stuck on top of a utility pole this afternoon.

Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Byland Drive at about 1pm after residents spotted the stranded feline.

They pitched a ladder and climbed to the top to help it down to safety.

Firefighter John Young said: "We're baffled how it got up there but it somehow managed to get right up and perch on the top."