    David Lee

    Firefighters rescue cat stranded on utility pole in Holyport

    Credit: Amanda Witchell

    Firefighters had to rescue a cat which got stuck on top of a utility pole this afternoon.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Byland Drive at about 1pm after residents spotted the stranded feline.

    They pitched a ladder and climbed to the top to help it down to safety.

    Firefighter John Young said: "We're baffled how it got up there but it somehow managed to get right up and perch on the top."

