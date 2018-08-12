Firefighters rescue cat stranded on utility pole in Holyport

06:38PM, Sunday 12 August 2018
Credit: Amanda Witchell
Firefighters had to rescue a cat which got stuck on top of a utility pole this afternoon.
Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to Byland Drive at about 1pm after residents spotted the stranded feline.
They pitched a ladder and climbed to the top to help it down to safety.
Firefighter John Young said: "We're baffled how it got up there but it somehow managed to get right up and perch on the top."
