Firefighter warns of risks of carelessly discarding litter after scrubland fire

Firefighters were called to a 250 square metre scrubland fire in Holyport yesterday (Monday).

At 2pm, three pumps from Maidenhead arrived at Stroud Farm Road and got the blaze under control within 10 minutes, but stayed for a further hour-and-a-half to ensure it was under control.

More than three tonnes of water was used to tackle the fire and smouldering ground.

Watch Manager Chris Havers said: “That didn’t just happen, a human was involved somehow. Whether that be a discarded bottle or people being careless or ignorant when smoking.”

“A human caused it and luckily it didn’t spread too far but that was luck, it could have gone far.”