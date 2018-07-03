UPDATE: Ascot Road closed as 'large-scale' field fire breaks out in Holyport

Firefighters are tackling a 'large-scale' field fire that has broken out near Stompits Road in Holyport.

Smoke can be seen rising above the village, and police have advised members of the public to avoid the area.

Ascot Road has been closed towards Holyport at J8/9 and parents collecting their children from school have been warned to call ahead.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has tweeted to say a number of its crews are at a 'large field fire'.

Updates to follow.

BREAKING: Please avoid #STOMPITSROAD #HOLYPORT as a large-scale fire has been reported - #BerksFire are on scene dealing — TVP Maidenhead (@TVP_Maidenhead) July 3, 2018