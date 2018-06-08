Travellers on Holyport Green served notice

03:10PM, Friday 08 June 2018
A group of travellers have set up on Holyport Green.
Bray Parish Council, which owns the land, is aware of the travellers and vice chairmain Chris Graham went there today with the police to serve them notice.
The parish council and police expect the travellers to have moved on within 24 hours.
More to follow.
