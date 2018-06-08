SITE INDEX

Fri, 08
20 °C
Sat, 09
18 °C
Sun, 10
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Travellers on Holyport Green served notice

    George Roberts

    George Roberts

    Travellers on Holyport Green served notice

    A group of travellers have set up on Holyport Green.

    Bray Parish Council, which owns the land, is aware of the travellers and vice chairmain Chris Graham went there today with the police to serve them notice.

    The parish council and police expect the travellers to have moved on within 24 hours.

    More to follow.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved