UPDATE: Travellers move on from Bray's Jubilee Field

UPDATE 4.42pm: The travellers have now moved on from the field.

Travellers have moved to the edge of Jubilee Field in Bray and look to have forced Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club to hold a match elsewhere.

More than twenty caravans pitched up at the land off Bray Road at about 6pm yesterday.

Tim Childs, the chairman of the cricket club, said in a statement on the club’s Twitter account that the travellers had been spoken to and intend to leave at the weekend.

He added that police, the Royal Borough and Bray Parish Council had been contacted.

“Legal steps mean it could take two weeks for enforcement action,” he said.

“They have driven cars and caravans across the square, but are actually parked around the outside of the field.”

The bar is expected to be shut ‘until further notice’ due to ‘security and licence concerns’.

Jubilee Field is used by the club to host its third team matches.

“We are trying to make alternative arrangements with the league and our opposition,” Mr Childs wrote.

“Training and matches on the main ground will go ahead as usual unless you are told otherwise.”