Firefighters rescue dog walker from slurry pit in Holyport

Firefighters had to rescue a dog walker who fell into a slurry pit in Holyport this morning (Thursday).



Crews receieved a call at 8.22am that a man had got himself trapped in a deep hole near Philberds Lodge after he had tried to rescue his pet.



Two pumps from Maidenhead Fire Station and a water rescue team from Beaconsfield Fire Station arrived on the scene and used a ladder to help the man clamber to safety.



He had been in the pit, which had icy water at the bottom, for about 25 minutes.



Ambulance crews wrapped him up in thermal blankets and took him to hospital while the dog escaped unharmed.



Watch manager Chris Havers said: “The amount of people that put themselves in serious risk for their pets is quite staggering.



“Ideally, don’t try and do anything on your own.



“Get help, and if necessary, call the fire brigade as we do have the equipment to rescue animals.”