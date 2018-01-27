Appeal for witnesses launched after driver dies following collision with tree

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a 25-year-old driver from Bracknell died following a collision with a tree.

The man, who was not named by Thames Valley Police, was travelling in the A330, Hawthorn Hill, when his silver Volkswagen Golf left the road.

As he hit the tree, the driver, who was the only person inside, was ejected from the vehicle.

Police attending the incident treated the driver and he was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from a family liaison officer.

Sergeant James Atkinson, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision in which a driver sadly died and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who saw the silver Volkswagen Golf travelling prior to the collision.

“If you have any details which could help police, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact investigating officer PC Christopher Harrison using the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 1658 25/1.