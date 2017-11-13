Jail for paedophile who 'maintained a sick interest in children for a decade' and sent sex messages online

A pensioner from Oakley Green who sent online sex messages aimed at children has been sentenced to 40 months in prison.

Trevor Rudge, 65, pleaded guilty to a total of 17 charges at Isleworth Crown Court earlier today after a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation – including ten counts of attempting to cause a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity between May 2006 and May 2016.

Officers discovered the paint salesman had been using the Kik social media messenger app and also found proof that Rudge had sent images of a penis.

Online he called himself ‘Older_man-no-Men’.

He told one 14-year-old girl ‘don’t be afraid of exploring your body’ and ‘touch yourself, pretend it is me’.

He said similar things to another 13-year-old, adding ‘it’s ok to be excited’.

Rudge’s profile picture showed half his face and his account could be linked to the internet connection at his home in Oakley Green.

His computers and digital devices contained more than 120 child abuse videos and images — featuring category A (the most serious), B and C material.

Hazel Stewart, senior investigating officer, said: “Rudge displayed and maintained a sick interest in children for a decade.

“He claimed his involvement was purely role play but his disgusting chat logs were backed up by the possession of child abuse images.

“Possession of such images is not a victimless crime. Every time one is viewed or shared that child is abused again and re-victimised.”

The NCA said extensive efforts are being made to establish the identity of potential victims.

It is unknown at this stage whether Rudge was communicating with children or other offenders pretending to be children.

Along with the prison sentence, Rudge was also put on the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order, both indefinitely.

Anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s behaviour towards children can call The Lucy Faithfull Foundation Stop It Now! helpline on 0808 1000 900.