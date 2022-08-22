Berkshire sight loss charity takes children to the Thames

Berkshire Vision took residents to the water for a day of accessible boating at Bisham Abbey Sailing club on Tuesday.

With the help of the Bisham based charity, Accessible Boating, families of children with visual impairments were able to enjoy a day on the water, that would otherwise be inaccessible to them.

It’s the latest in a programme of activities organised by Berkshire Vision for children living with sight loss, which has also included go karting, museum trips, days at Camp Mohawk and Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

The accessible boating day took place on the banks of the Thames at Bisham Abbey Sailing club. Families of children who have a visual impairment came together to enjoy a picnic and outdoor and parachute games.

Furthermore, they also took turns to cruise along the river in a specially adapted boat that allowed those with a visual impairment to easily walk down a ramp on to the boat, and those who also use a wheelchair to be wheeled straight on to the boat.

Young children, through to teenagers joined in for the day, with one member bringing the whole family along to join to celebrate a birthday.

For more information about Berkshire Vision and the support they provide, visit: www.berkshirevision.org.uk