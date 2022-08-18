Crime round-up: Business in Bisham ransacked of pricey equipment

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Friday, August 5, 10.30am to 12.30pm Marlow Road, Bisham Village. Business burglary. Someone entered the building and stole laptops, other electronic equipment and paperwork. Ref. No: 43220351067

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Friday, August 5, or Saturday, August 6, 3.40am, Cannon Lane. At 3.40am, video footage shows a man walked onto the driveway and tried the door of one car. He then went down the side of the property, where a second car was parked. The video shows him walking the length of the garden. At 3.41am the man can be seen leaving the side of the property with something in his hand.

The man is wearing a light-coloured camouflage jacket and matching baseball cap, dark trousers and dark trainers with a small reflective strip. He also had a dark face covering over the bottom half of his face – a scarf or similar. He pulls this up as he walks on the driveway. He is wearing dark gloves with two reflective strips on the back of the hand. Ref. No: 43220349634

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Monday, August 8, 9.15am, Rutland Gate. A delivery driver was making a delivery. When they got back, a cooker had been stolen from the back of the van. [No reference number provided.]

No crime reports for Maidenhead Central, Riverside and Belmont, Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.