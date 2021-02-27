Man arrested for suspected drug driving after cyclist injured in Bisham collision

A cyclist has been left with serious injuries following an incident in Bisham which saw a man arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A collision took place on the A404 at the Bisham bypass yesterday (Friday) at around 1.30am yesterday involving a cyclist and a blue BMW 520

The cyclist, a man in his forties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Victoria Jones, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who have dash-cams and were in the local area around the time that this happened to please check the footage in case it has captured anything that could assist us with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210080812.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”