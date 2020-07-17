19-year-old motorcyclist dies in traffic collision on Marlow Road

A 19-year-old man has died in a traffic collision on the Marlow Road.

At around 9.30am today (July 17) a red Honda motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a collision on the A308 Marlow Road between Maidenhead and the Bisham roundabout.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.

Investigation officer PC Connor Horan, of the Roads Policing Unit, said:

“We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“We would also urge anyone with a dash-cam who was in the local area around the time this happened to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 43200218834, or make a report online.”