Charli XCX among artists added to Reading Festival line-up

A raft of extra acts have been added to this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival line-up.

‘1999’ singer Charli XCX, Chvrches and Royal Blood have all been announced today.

They join headliners The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters.

Alma, Enter Shikari, Fredo and You Me At Six are also among the artists for the festivals, which will take place 23-25 August.

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Twin Atlantic, Circa Waves and AJ Tracey all feature, alongside The Wombats.

Stefflon Don, Lil Uzi Vert and Bastille are all primed to perform among a range of other artists.

Find tickets and more acts at www.readingandleedsfestival.com.