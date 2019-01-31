SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Bands & Music
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Charli XCX among artists added to Reading Festival line-up

    Reading Festival headliners announced

    A raft of extra acts have been added to this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival line-up.

    ‘1999’ singer Charli XCX, Chvrches and Royal Blood have all been announced today.

    They join headliners The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters.

    Alma, Enter Shikari, Fredo and You Me At Six are also among the artists for the festivals, which will take place 23-25 August.

    Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Twin Atlantic, Circa Waves and AJ Tracey all feature, alongside The Wombats.

    Stefflon Don, Lil Uzi Vert and Bastille are all primed to perform among a range of other artists.

    Find tickets and more acts at www.readingandleedsfestival.com.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved