Golf fan from Ascot visited by European Ryder Cup captain

A Ryder Cup fan from Ascot whose letter to Thomas Bjorn went viral has received a visit from the professional golfer.

Stephen Atkinson’s tongue-in-cheek message to the Ryder Cup captain notified the Dane of his decision to pull out of the competition, which sees European golfers take on the Americans.

One line read: “Whilst I have recently won the West Hill monthly medal (now cut to six) I fear that I have not made the progress I was hoping for and a world ranking of 52,187 still leaves room for improvement.”

Now, a video posted yesterday (Monday) from the Ryder Cup Europe team shows Bjorn popping round to Stephen’s home to show him the cup, thank him for the letter and hit a few balls in the back garden.

“I’m just blown away,” Stephenson says in the video.

“Opening the door and seeing Thomas there, I couldn’t believe it.”