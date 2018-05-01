Golf fan from Ascot visited by European Ryder Cup captain

09:45AM, Tuesday 01 May 2018
A Ryder Cup fan from Ascot whose letter to Thomas Bjorn went viral has received a visit from the professional golfer.
Stephen Atkinson’s tongue-in-cheek message to the Ryder Cup captain notified the Dane of his decision to pull out of the competition, which sees European golfers take on the Americans.
One line read: “Whilst I have recently won the West Hill monthly medal (now cut to six) I fear that I have not made the progress I was hoping for and a world ranking of 52,187 still leaves room for improvement.”
Now, a video posted yesterday (Monday) from the Ryder Cup Europe team shows Bjorn popping round to Stephen’s home to show him the cup, thank him for the letter and hit a few balls in the back garden.
“I’m just blown away,” Stephenson says in the video.
“Opening the door and seeing Thomas there, I couldn’t believe it.”
This @RyderCup fan surprised @ThomasBjornGolf with a letter— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) April 30, 2018
So the Captain returned the favour... pic.twitter.com/Py3PW92HGL
