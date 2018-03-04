Police searching for would-be robbers who grabbed teens by the throat in Ascot

Two teenagers were grabbed by the throat and another hit over the head in an attempted robbery in Ascot on Friday (2 Mar).

Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened behind Tesco Express on Ascot High Street at 3.30pm.

A pair of older male teenagers approached a group of six boys aged 14 and 15 and demanded they empty their pockets.

Two were grabbed by the throat and another hit over the head before the victims ran away. Nothing was stolen.

Both attackers were described as aged about 17 years old. One was white, had his face covered with a red mask, and was wearing a black rain jacket, tracksuit trousers, and a black tracksuit top.

The other was black, wore a grey Northface puffa jacket and tracksuit trousers.

Detective Constable Nicola Tompkins said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victims and I am appealing for anyone who saw this incident to get in touch.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Windsor, were arrested on Friday on suspicion of attempted robbery and released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, and quote the reference 43180065557.