    • Driver in Ascot reported after police find vehicle dangerously loaded

    Driver in Ascot reported after police find vehicle dangerously loaded

    The driver of a van has been reported by police after they were found dangerously carrying loaded items in Ascot.

    Thames Valley Police said on Twitter that this was 'definitely not a textbook lesson on how to load a vehicle'.

    White goods including washing machines can be seen piled on top of one another in the back of the van. 

    "The load has been unloaded onto another vehicle and the remaining load secured correctly," the force added on social media. 

