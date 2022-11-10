Campaign to Save Twyford Rec from 5G mast tower underway

Villagers in Twyford have vowed to ‘Save Twyford Rec’ in a campaign to prevent the installation of a 5G telecommunications mast.

A ‘prior approval submission’ has been submitted to Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) by Dalcour Maclaren on behalf of its clients, MBNL (EE UK ltd and H3G UK ltd), for the proposed installation of a 20m telecommunications ‘monopole’ in King George V Recreation Ground.

The installation could also feature 12 antenna apertures and two transmission dishes plus six ground-based equipment cabinets.

A total of 206 residents have signed a change.org petition so far and submitted more than 50 objection letters to WBC - stating that the proposal is against the core strategy and policies of the local borough plan and would detract from the character and appearance of the area.

Community campaigners such as literary agent Julie Crisp are concerned about the lack of care shown in the proposal for existing trees, root systems and wildflowers.

She is also concerned about what the future holds for the area should this plan be approved.

“We are objecting to the proposal on the basis of siting and appearance as the tower would be based where a local wildflower conservation area has been established, and on a site which is protected in perpetuity by Fields in Trust as a green space for residents to enjoy. The mast would both tower above the existing treeline and properties, creating a visually intrusive industrial look to the surrounding landscape. If permitted, it likely opens the option for other building permissions to be granted.”

The popular village field is used daily by the community for recreation, by children for cubs and scouting and sporting activities and on their walks to and from school. Every year the King George V field plays host to large village events such as firework displays and fetes.

Campaigners are concerned that the installation of the mast and large substation ‘could potentially prevent such events taking place’.

Nick Allan, from Dalcour Maclaren, the agents acting on behalf of the telecoms giants, said in his report: “The proposed installation will provide replacement (and permanent) network services for two operators (EE and Three UK).

“Without this base station, a ‘coverage gap’ will be created when the installation at

Interserve House in Ruscombe Business Park is decommissioned and removed and the local community will be transported back to 2005 in terms of operator coverage.”

Save Twyford Rec campaigner Andrew Roper suggested in his objection letter that this claim is now false as plans for Interserve House have been refused.

“The applicants are attempting to rush this through and claiming urgency when there is now no immediate risk to Interserve House as the application to turn into residential use has been withdrawn,” he said.

In September of this year plans were rejected by WBC to permit the mast being installed in Stanlake Meadow, the village’s other large green.

Plans can be viewed on the Wokingham Borough Council's planning portal under reference number 223219.

The consultation period ends on Thursday, November 17.