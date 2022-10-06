Berks & Bucks Senior Cup: Maidenhead United to face Slough Town

Maidenhead United are set to face Slough Town at York Road in the First Round of the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup.

The two sides last met in the competition in 2017, where the Magpies recovered from 2-0 down to win 4-2 in front of more than 1,100 supporters in a match dubbed the ‘SL Classico’.

Chris Flood and Gavin James would provide a promising start for the underdogs; however, a red card for Rebels’ defender Guy Hollis sparked a resurgent comeback in which David Tarpey, Jordan Cox, Sean Marks and James Mulley would help seal a place in the final which Maidenhead would win at Arbour Park later that year to complete a league and cup double.

Elsewhere in the draw, Marlow will travel to Thatcham Town as both sides prepare for their first game in this year’s competition.

Flackwell Heath, who defeated Ascot United 2-0 to reach the First Round, will travel to Buckingham Athletic after they eased past Wantage Town 9-0 in the Second Qualifying Round.

Meanwhile, Windsor will play host to Bracknell Town after the Royalists defeated Wallingford & Crowmarsh FC 1-0 last month.

In the women’s side of the draw, Maidenhead United Women FC are set for a quarter-final match away to Woodley United. MUWFC emerged victorious over Ascot United in a 3-0 win in the First Round.

This game is to be played by Sunday, October 16, whilst the men’s ties are to be played by Monday, November 7.