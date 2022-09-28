Twyford in Bloom wins awards

Twyford is celebrating tonight as a village-wide project has been officially recognised in a national gardening standards scheme.

Twyford in Bloom has been recognised at the 2022 RHS Thames and Chiltern Bloom Awards in three separate categories.

Twyford in Bloom is a community effort made up of volunteers from local organisations, schools and clubs and is supported by Twyford Together.

In total the village has received:

Small Town Silver Gilt

Level 4 – Thriving in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category

and it won the Regional Heritage Award.

The council issued a statement on Facebook from the ceremony that said: “Great news for all the businesses, schools and volunteers that have supported the council in working towards this achievement!”

Present at the ceremony were Twyford parish councillors Bridget Ditcham and Malcolm Bray and council clerks Lynn Povey and Lucy Moffatt. Together they collected their awards from the RHS, sponsors Window Flowers and Janet Sartorel, Woodley Town Mayor.

The year-long project to celebrate and enhance communal areas of natural beauty and cultural reference is overseen by Twyford Parish Council, with councillors Bridget Ditcham and Malcolm Bray taking the lead.

Special projects this year have featured in areas such as Stanlake Meadow and in a school which created a ‘secret garden’.

Judges visited on several occasions over the summer months and commented positively at the time on the commitment shown by Twyford residents.

RHS Thames and Chiltern Bloom Awards is one of 16 regional divisions of the national Britain in Bloom competition.

In anticipation of a win Twyford Parish Council chairman Rohan Abeywardana thanked the councillors at a full council meeting on Tuesday, September 27, for their hard work and for doing ‘an amazing job.’