Handcrafted tributes to Queen pop up in Hurst

Handcrafted tributes to Her Majesty the Queen have been popping up around the village of Hurst thanks to a group of crocheters and knitters called the Hurst Hookers.

One of the makers, Heather Howarth, who only started crocheting in November 2021, has crocheted a piece of art that she designed herself.

The sweetly stitched ‘angel corgi’ is made of wool and carefully sits atop the post box in Lodge Road.

“I was away on holiday when our Queen passed,” Heather said. "I was encouraged by my daughter and brother to do something - but what?

“I have only crocheted the sunflowers for Ukraine and the corgi for the jubilee, so I decided the corgi was probably a good idea as it was our Queen’s favourite dog.

“I thought my ‘angel corgi’ with wings and halo was a good idea. Ideally, she would have wanted her animals with her in heaven.

“My crochet topper, in my mind, reflects heaven and an angel corgi for our Queen.”

Heather says the Hurst Hookers are already planning Armistice Day and Coronation crocheted post box toppers.

“We will be meeting up this Thursday at Hurst Cricket Club and I’m sure that King Charles III’s Coronation will be the first thing mentioned after discussing the amazing young men who were the pall bearers," she added.