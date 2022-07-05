Burnham St Peter's Church celebrates its Patron Saint

A Saint who walked on water to reach Jesus, and later became the leader of his twelve disciples, was recently celebrated in Burnham during an eight-day ‘St Peter’s Week’.

Burnham St Peter’s Church joined-in with the global celebration of the apostle St Peter (St Peter’s Day was officially Wednesday June 29) with a Sunday-to-Sunday schedule of art, music, sport, food and service.

The calendar of events for its congregation and members of public alike included a ‘Pastoral Festival;’ a rounders match between the local Girls’ Brigade and worshippers; a performance of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya given by the Friendly Bombs Theatre Company; a puppet show and picnic and an evening of music and serious contemplation on the environment with a talk by Cllr Zoe Hatch of Burnham Parish Council and the Green Party.

St Peter is known to be the longest running Pope and is the Patron saint of fisherman, locksmiths, builders/stonemasons, ship builders, sailors and shoemakers. Saint Peter is the also the saint of the papal and of the Universal Church.

He is celebrated each year around the world, with events like the ‘blessing of the waves’ in Belgium.

Burnham’s eight-day celebration was put together by 92-year-old Cliff Blundell, a church member for sixty years.

He said: “The week went very well. We had quite a lot of people coming out to enjoy the different activities and services.

“We were looking at Genesis, the first chapter of the Bible, where God created Heaven and Earth, and focusing on what that meant and remembering the work of St Peter and also coming together as a congregation and sharing our various interests with each other.

“The church was alive with colour – from pictures drawn by the Little Angels to flowers and decorations made by others.

“We had a lot of fun. Because St Peter was a fisherman, on Wednesday, which was ‘St Peter’s Day,’ we had a fish and chip lunch.

“The congregation all joined in and had a good time - even when we lost the rounders match against the Girls’ Brigade. We fielded a strong team nonetheless.”

But there was a serious side to events as well:

“I was so pleased when Zoe Hatch could come in and talk to us about the environment as all of the other activities were where we were sharing our various interests with each other but the environment- that’s something we all need to take seriously and act on together.”