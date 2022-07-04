Care home introduces puppets for therapy

Residents of Forget me Not care home enjoyed a musical afternoon with a difference recently.

Hand-operated puppets were used to add character to a ‘songs through the ages’ interactive show, put together by the home’s director Tania Pell.

Tania first started puppetry at Burnham St Peter’s Church where the puppets were used to bring Bible stories to life.

“When one of our residents (who is non-verbal through advanced dementia) started singing one day – perfectly and in tune – it gave me an idea.

“Watching him sing was very, very powerful and so I decided to see what it would be like to get the puppets singing along with the residents.

“There’s so much you can achieve with puppeteering and through song.”

Tania says music makes people reminisce and ‘a good old sing-a-long’ is really healthy for her residents - and not just those with memory loss.

“Some have dementia and others have different issues and some like living in a community environment, especially if their families live far away.

“We decided to do a Jubilee event and go through the decades through song but we added lots of other songs in there as well as the residents kept putting in requests.

“One resident listens to Elvis every day so we sang ‘Puppet on a String’ and I became the puppet and the puppet pulled the strings. It was hilarious. We also sang songs by the Beatles, Abba and The Laughing Policeman.

“One of the main purposes of the show was to stimulate laughter (as it releases serotonin) and it certainly did that!

Other activities that Tania runs regularly are charades, Wii bowling, Tai Chi and giant crosswords. She’s even ran a boxing session, using inflatable equipment.

“A lot of people think that 'people of a certain age' can no longer do things but they certainly surprise you.”