Burnham Village Fete offers £400 cash in float competition

The Burnham Village Fete will take place on Saturday, July 9, with stalls, entertainment, food and refreshments on offer between noon and 4pm at Burnham Park.

A main feature of the day is the ‘eco float parade’ competition where £400 is up for grab in cash prizes for the best dressed floats.

People wishing to enter are to make an eco float from a ‘hand-drawn vehicle’ such as a pram, bicycle, trolley, wheelbarrow – anything that doesn’t issue engine emissions - and use decorative materials that can be reused or recycled.

Entrants are encouraged to decorate their floats in the theme of ‘The Reign of Elizabeth II.’

Groups of five per float are permitted and entry forms can be found at Burnham Library or online at: www.burnhamcommunityassociation.org.uk

“Last year was the first time we did the eco float parade and we had just a few entries. This year we have over ten so people are really getting involved,” said Andrew Strathdee, chair of the Village Fete Committee.

Winners could take home £200 for first place, £100 for second place, £50 for third place and two £25 cash sums will be given to two runners-up.

Pet owners can also take part in a fun competition by entering their dogs in the Dog Show between 1-3pm in categories such as: ‘waggiest tail,’ ‘cutest puppy,’ and ‘golden oldie.’ Cost is £1 per entrant and a ‘doggy bag’ is given to every competitor.

Other fun on the day comes in the form of train and fairground rides and games such as tombolas and raffles. Innovative stallholders such as Burnham Care and Share are offering visitors to their stall a ‘Blind Date with a Book’ where each ‘surprise purchase’ is an unseen book whose cover is hidden beneath tightly wrapped brown paper.

“We’re very focused on supporting local people and enterprises,” Andrew continued. “All of our stallholders are from local businesses and organisations and this year we have over fifty.”

The Burnham Village Fete is an annual event with this year’s festivities focused around celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.