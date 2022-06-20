Twyford 230 homes proposal - public consultation opens

A consultation period opens today for a proposed new housing development in Twyford.

David Wilson Homes Southern, part of Barratt Development PLC, is intending to build 230 new homes on a plot of farmland that borders New Bath Road.

Twyford residents and interested parties have the chance to view the proposals today, June 15, in two ways: at an in-person event or online.

Visitors to the public event at Loddon Hall, Twyford, will be given the chance to view the proposed plans and ask questions of the project team.

Virtual plans are also available online during the same timeframe at: https://tinyurl.com/2p97chn5 with options to print and download the proposals and send online feedback.

Plans for the 230 new dwellings are proposing to take over existing farmland, currently partially covered with crop tunnels.

There is a retail element to the farm, Riverways, with locals purchasing fresh eggs from there.

On the land and on the north-west side of the proposed development is a sewerage works.

According to the public exhibition literature ‘up to 40%’ of the homes ‘will be affordable’ with ‘a range of property tenures, types and sizes.’

The proposed redevelopment makes scope for walkways, green spaces and cycle paths and there is even a suggestion of ‘enhanced public transport improvements.’

Plans also make room for the relocation of Rams RFC rugby club which has outgrown its current base in Sonning.

Said Stephen Conway, Twyford Cllr and deputy leader of Wokingham Borough Council, on FB to a concerned group of residents: “It’s a speculative approach; no planning application has been submitted and this is not a site in the draft local plan. I’m afraid developers will be doing more and more of this in the next year until the local plan process is completed.”

Event Details:

Loddon Hall, Loddon Hall Road, Twyford RG10 9JA

Timings - 1.30pm-6pm.

Feedback can also be lodged by sending a letter to: ‘Freepost Land at NBR Consultation.’