Remember When: Chesnuts roasted, carols sung and a turkey to top them all

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1980: Patients at St Mark’s Hospital were preparing to tuck in to the town’s biggest turkey at Christmas.

The 66lb monster was donated by Powney Road butcher John Fisher and was the biggest one he could find at Smithfield Market.

1975: Altwood Comprehensive School’s under-15 rugby team had an outstanding season, winning all 12 matches with a points tally of 501 to 39. They were one of the strongest school teams in the county in their age group.



1980: Cookham enjoyed a Dickensian evening as Santa Claus toured the High Street.

The shops stayed open late, carols were sung and hot chestnuts and sweets were handed out.

1985: After the Advertiser reported on an arson attack at Holyport Primary School, a Maidenhead company donated a clock to replace the one destroyed in the blaze.

Hattori (UK) Ltd donated a Seiko quartz wall clock to the school.



1995: Pupils at Furze Platt Comprehensive School raised a massive £1,000 for the Tiser Christmas Cracker Appeal at their end of term mufti day.

The students each paid £1 for the privilege of not wearing their uniforms to school, while the staff wore fancy dress.





1995: Cookham was once-again filled with festive cheer as the village traders stayed open for late-night Christmas shopping.

Breakfast TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and her 18-month-old daughter Rosie opened the event.