Driver admits causing death of 13-year-old boy

A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 13-year-old boy by careless driving while under the influence of a drug.

James Lavine, of Boundary Road, Wooburn Green, made the plea, in connection with the death of Max Simmons, during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

The Furze Platt Senior School student was hit by a car in Switchback Road North between Furze Platt and Cookham on December 21.

Lavine pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Reading Crown Court on Monday, January 27.

He will next appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, July 3.