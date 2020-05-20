Driver admits causing death of 13-year-old boy

07:31PM, Wednesday 20 May 2020
A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 13-year-old boy by careless driving while under the influence of a drug.
James Lavine, of Boundary Road, Wooburn Green, made the plea, in connection with the death of Max Simmons, during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
The Furze Platt Senior School student was hit by a car in Switchback Road North between Furze Platt and Cookham on December 21.
Lavine pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Reading Crown Court on Monday, January 27.
He will next appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, July 3.
