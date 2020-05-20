SITE INDEX

    • Driver admits causing death of 13-year-old boy

    Man pleads guilty to killing 13 year-old by careless driving under the influence of a drug

    A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 13-year-old boy by careless driving while under the influence of a drug.

    James Lavine, of Boundary Road, Wooburn Green, made the plea, in connection with the death of Max Simmons, during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

    The Furze Platt Senior School student was hit by a car in Switchback Road North between Furze Platt and Cookham on December 21.

    Lavine pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Reading Crown Court on Monday, January 27.

    He will next appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, July 3.

