WATCH: Royal Borough and Slough residents Clap for Carers

Supportive residents from across the Royal Borough and Slough showed their appreciation for the NHS by taking part in the Clap for Carers last night (Thursday).

Across the nation, well-wishers took to their driveways, windowsills and balconies in unison to put their hands together for the NHS staff and carers working hard to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Residents from around the area have sent in footage of them and their neighbours joining in the 8pm round of applause. If you have a video you would like to send in, email it to news@baylismedia.co.uk

Watch the videos below to see how the clapping went around the area.

First up, here's Helen and Sue Kirkham having a great time clapping in Burnham. pic.twitter.com/v9ogDF15Ds — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) March 27, 2020

Kingsquarter in Maidenhead was really lively in this clip sent by Emma Fairley. Make sure you've got the volume turned ⬆️ UP ⬆️ on these otherwise you'll just be staring at dark street scenes! pic.twitter.com/X9TlQulYbR — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) March 27, 2020

Plenty of people getting involved in Bridge Street. Thanks to Rebecca Goddard for sending this one in. I wonder if the bloke getting out of the taxi thought he was just getting a random round of applause.. pic.twitter.com/ssRqswSseF — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) March 27, 2020

Well done to Lauren Boland in this short clip. Sounds like she's on her own here but that makes it even more admirable! pic.twitter.com/BQIn3K3Cd5 — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) March 27, 2020