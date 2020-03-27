SITE INDEX

    WATCH: Royal Borough and Slough residents Clap for Carers

    George Roberts

    Royal Borough and Slough residents Clap for Carers

    Supportive residents from across the Royal Borough and Slough showed their appreciation for the NHS by taking part in the Clap for Carers last night (Thursday).

    Across the nation, well-wishers took to their driveways, windowsills and balconies in unison to put their hands together for the NHS staff and carers working hard to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

    Residents from around the area have sent in footage of them and their neighbours joining in the 8pm round of applause.  If you have a video you would like to send in, email it to news@baylismedia.co.uk

    Watch the videos below to see how the clapping went around the area.

