LIVE: Latest coronavirus news from across East Berkshire

Thursday, March 26

11:18am:

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust car parks free for public and NHS staff

Members of the public and NHS staff parking at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust car parks will no longer have to pay.

The trust announced yesterday that the car parks at its hospitals and community sites will be free for all users.

The trust's hospitals are: Amersham Hospital, Buckingham Community Hospital, Chalfonts and Gerrards Cross Community Hospital, Marlow Community Hospital, Stoke Mandeville Hospital, Thame Community Hospital, Wycombe Hospital.

11.03am:

Free car parking for NHS workers

NHS staff will get free car parking at hospitals, the Government has announced.

The parking costs will be covered by the Government, Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed yesterday (Wednesday).

Local authorities will also offer free car parking to all NHS workers and social care staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

NHS trusts are responsible for setting car parking charges locally.

Mr Hancock said: “Our NHS is facing an unprecedented challenge, and I will do everything I can to ensure our dedicated staff have whatever they need during this unprecedented time.

“So we will provide free car parking for our NHS staff who are going above and beyond every day in hospitals across England.

“My enormous gratitude goes out to the many NHS Trusts and other organisations already providing free car parking and I urge other Trusts to do the same with our backing.

“We will do what is needed to protect the NHS, support our health and care staff, and save lives as we tackle COVID-19.”

10.05am

Tips to reduce garden waste following suspension of green waste collections

The Royal Borough has offered tips on how to reduce garden waste, following the cecasion of garden waste collections announced yesterday.

This includes reducing the frequency of lawn mowing, letting the grass grow longer, and building a compost heap or buying a compost bin to compost your garden waste.

The Royal Borough has also recommended 'grasscycling'. Grasscycling is the natural recycling of grass by leaving clippings on the lawn when mowing.

Grass clippings contain moisture, valuable nutrients, and decompose quickly. Grasscycling saves time and money and helps the environment.

Mowing time is reduced since bagging and disposal of clippings is eliminated. Grass clippings add valuable nutrients and organic matter to the soil and produce healthy, green lawns.

More information can be found at www.getcomposting.com

9.55am

Royal Borough working on support for Council Tax Hardship Fund

The Royal Borough has released some information regarding the Council Tax Hardship Fund, and how it will apply to residents.

The fund is a maximum of £150 one-off payment for the year 2020/21. Residents will not need to apply for this. It will be automatically posted through council tax accounts as soon as the Royal Borough is able to do so.

The Royal Borough is working with its software supplier to ensure that each Council Tax Reduction customer receives support.

For any queries, contact benefits@rbwm.gov.uk.

9.10am

Thames Valley Police 'will enforce' bans on public gatherings

Thames Valley Police has released a video advising residents that the police will 'enforce where necessary' the ban on meeting in public.

In a video on the force's YouTube, chief constable John Campbell reiterated Government guidance to stay indoors, except to exercise (in twos, alone, or only with people you live with) or undertake essential tasks.

"Please be assured that Thames Valley Police will approach these matters wth common sense and empathy. We will seek to encourage and persuarde, but we will enforce where necessary," said the chief constable.

The full video can be viewed here.

8.50am:

