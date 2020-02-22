Police on the hunt for scammer targeting the elderly

06:33PM, Saturday 22 February 2020
Thames Valley Police is hunting a scammer who has been targeting the elderly in Maidenhead.
Similar crimes were committed in Aylesbury last Tuesday – five thefts from elderly victims at ATMs.
The police are looking for a man, pictured above, who they believe has vital information on the scams and thefts.
The force believes this same individual was in Maidenhead on February 6, where similar offences took place, as well as a theft from a vehicle.
Thames Valley Police has warned residents never to pass bank cards to strangers at ATMs or car park machines and is urging people to warn elderly relatives, neighbours and friends.
Anyone who recognises the man should contact Thames Valley police online or call 101. Ref: 43200056209.
