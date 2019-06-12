MP Dominic Grieve told he must reapply for Beaconsfield parliamentary role

Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve faces further doubt over his future following a formal request for him to submit a written application to be the Conservative’s parliamentary candidate.

At a special general meeting called on Friday, more than 250 members of the Beaconsfield Conservatives Constituency Association (BCCA) debated a motion which instructed the group’s executive council ‘to request Mr Grieve to make a written application to seek his re-adoption as the parliamentary candidate for the next general election’.

The motion passed with 141 for and 119 against.

Mr Grieve, 63, has been MP for Beaconsfield for 22 years, but has received criticism for his stance on Brexit following the 2016 EU referendum.

In March, he lost a motion of confidence at his constituency party’s annual general meeting in Gerrards Cross.

There is no immediate deadline for Mr Grieve to respond to the association, with the next general election due to be held in 2022.

BCCA chairman Jackson Ng announced on Twitter on Friday that he has written to Mr Grieve to request that he submits his written application.

“I understand that there are feelings of disappointment, anger and frustration from many of our membership,” he added.

In a letter to BCCA members, Mr Ng said: “We should be proud of the fact that our association is a broad church that is democratic, open-minded and fair - worthy of our reputation as a leading flagship association within the Conservative Party family.

“You can all rest assured that my officers and I will continue to engage Dominic to encourage him to play a constructive part in delivering Brexit and respecting the voters of the 2016 referendum.”

Mr Grieve told the Advertiser today: “I will consider the request and respond in due course.”

The MP's views on Brexit developed further on Wednesday (today) following comments in the House of Commons, in which he said he would be happy to quit the Conservative party if it meant avoiding a no-deal scenario.

“If we get to a point where a Prime Minister is intent on doing this, the only way of stopping that Prime Minister will be to bring down that Prime Minister's government," he told the House.

“I have to say, I will not hesitate to do that if that is what is attempted.

“Even if it means my resigning the whip and leaving the party, I will not allow this country to be taken out of the EU on a no-deal Brexit without the approval of this House and, in my view, going back to the country and asking them if that is what they want.”