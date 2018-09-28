Advertise your items for sale with new online booking system

10:25AM, Friday 28 September 2018
Baylis Media, the company which owns the Maidenhead Advertiser and the Slough and Windsor Express has a new online booking system to advertiser your items for sale in print and online.
We have listened to our customers and designed an easy-to-use, single page booking system www.baylismediabookings.co.uk
The Marketplace online allows you to place up to three advertise each week free of charge up to the sale of £25 per item.
Items with a value of more than £25 will incur a small admin fee of up to £3.
You will be able to make safe and secure payments using PayPal.
We also have a new advert management portal now available which allows people to view adverts, amend, cancel or repeat.
You can enhance your advert with a photo free of charge to appear in your advert online reaching more than 130,000 people weekly in print and online.
