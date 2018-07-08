Car fire in Taplow tackled by firefighters

Firefighters tackled a car fire in Taplow this afternoon (Sunday).



The Volkswagen was on fire on the A4, just outside Synter Maidenhead BMW, and a Maidenhead fire crew was called at about 3.30pm.



The female driver was having difficulty with her car which was emitting black smoke. She pulled over and some passing cyclists told her that the car was actually on fire.



No one was harmed in the incident, but traffic was blocked going both ways for about 30 minutes on the A4 as the crew extinguished the fire and removed the vehicle.



Staff from Synter Maidenhead BMW also came over to assist the woman. Watch manager Chris Havers joked that she was now considering buying a BMW as a replacement for the car.