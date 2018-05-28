SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 28
23 °C
Tue, 29
20 °C
Wed, 30
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Firefighters called to rescue toddler trapped in car

    David Lee

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    A firefighter is pleading with adults not to give their car keys to young children after a toddler got trapped in a car in Bray.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the car park at The Crown at Bray at about 2.30pm after a two-year-old accidentally locked themselves inside an Audi.

    Firefighters had to smash a window to free the youngster who had been trapped for about 10 minutes during the midday sun.

    Watch manager Chris Havers said: “I cannot stress it enough, do not let your children have your car keys.

    “Your keys are not comforters or rattles, it’s a big no-no.

    “It may have only been ten minutes but I’ve never seen a child sweat like that.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved