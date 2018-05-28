Firefighters called to rescue toddler trapped in car

06:48PM, Monday 28 May 2018
A firefighter is pleading with adults not to give their car keys to young children after a toddler got trapped in a car in Bray.
Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the car park at The Crown at Bray at about 2.30pm after a two-year-old accidentally locked themselves inside an Audi.
Firefighters had to smash a window to free the youngster who had been trapped for about 10 minutes during the midday sun.
Watch manager Chris Havers said: “I cannot stress it enough, do not let your children have your car keys.
“Your keys are not comforters or rattles, it’s a big no-no.
“It may have only been ten minutes but I’ve never seen a child sweat like that.”
