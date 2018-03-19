Sponsorship opportunities available for Maidenhead at the Movies

03:52PM, Monday 19 March 2018
Film requests and sponsorship opportunities are being welcomed by organisers of Maidenhead at the Movies.
The event, which puts viewers in front of a screen in Kidwells Park during summer, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
It will be held from Friday, August 17 – Sunday, August 19.
Email maidenhead.tm@rbwm.gov.uk for sponsorship information.
Visit www.facebook.com/EnjoyMaidenhead to suggest film ideas.
