Sponsorship opportunities available for Maidenhead at the Movies

Film requests and sponsorship opportunities are being welcomed by organisers of Maidenhead at the Movies.

The event, which puts viewers in front of a screen in Kidwells Park during summer, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

It will be held from Friday, August 17 – Sunday, August 19.

Email maidenhead.tm@rbwm.gov.uk for sponsorship information.

Visit www.facebook.com/EnjoyMaidenhead to suggest film ideas.