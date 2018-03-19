Mon, 19
Sponsorship opportunities available for Maidenhead at the Movies

Full line-up announced for Maidenhead at the Movies

Film requests and sponsorship opportunities are being welcomed by organisers of Maidenhead at the Movies.

The event, which puts viewers in front of a screen in Kidwells Park during summer, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

It will be held from Friday, August 17 – Sunday, August 19.

Email maidenhead.tm@rbwm.gov.uk for sponsorship information.

Visit www.facebook.com/EnjoyMaidenhead to suggest film ideas.

