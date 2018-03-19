Desborough College shuts due to 'treacherous' pavements

Desborough College is shut today due to ‘extremely treacherous’ pavements leading to the Shoppenhangers Road school following the weekend’s snowfall.

The principal, Paul Frazer, also tweeted: “According to the forecast the temperatures will not rise until lunch-time.

“I have decided, therefore, to close the school for today.”

Holyport Primary will open at 11am and St Edward's Catholic First School in Parsonage Lane, Windsor, will open at 10.30am.

Council leader Simon Dudley tweeted this morning: “I will be writing to every headteacher and chair of governors of any school closed in (the Royal Borough) today asking why they are not open?

“Children need to be at school to learn. We are spending ~£240 million expanding local schools and will factor opening policy into our considerations.”