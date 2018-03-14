Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow

A snow warning for the South-east of England has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday (March 18).

The Royal Borough, Buckinghamshire and Wokingham are all included in the yellow alert.

The Met Office stated: “Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected.”