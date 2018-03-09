Police appeal for witnesses of M4 milk tanker crash

Police have called on witnesses who saw a milk tanker leave the M4 motorway on Tuesday to come forward.

The incident left the driver, a 65-year-old man from Paignton, Devon, with serious injuries after it rolled onto its side. Firefighters had to rescue him with cutting equipment.

He was not named by police and is said to be in a serious but stable condition at Wexham Park Hospital.

Thames Valley Police said he suffered a ‘medical episode’ as the Scania tanker was travelling towards London between junctions 8/9 and 7.

Police shut an M4 lane for much of Tuesday while the driver was rescued and the tanker was recovered, causing long delays.

PC Mark Harris, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “The motorway was busy at the time. Although several drivers stopped and gave police their details, we would like anyone else who witnessed the collision, or saw the tanker before the incident, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Harris on 101, quoting reference URN 202 6/3.