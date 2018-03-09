Fire in Wargrave shuts A321

11:46AM, Friday 09 March 2018
Fire crews remain at a house fire in Wargrave which shut the A321 this morning.
Wokingham Road and Wokingham firefighters were called to the scene at 9.23am and worked with crews from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service to extinguish a fire on the ground floor and first floor.
The road remained closed at 11am.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
The driver of a milk tanker had to be cut free after his vehicle hit a tree.