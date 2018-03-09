Fri, 09
9 °C
Sat, 10
12 °C
Sun, 11
12 °C
SECTION INDEX

Fire in Wargrave shuts A321

Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

Fire crews remain at a house fire in Wargrave which shut the A321 this morning.

Wokingham Road and Wokingham firefighters were called to the scene at 9.23am and worked with crews from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service and Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service to extinguish a fire on the ground floor and first floor.

The road remained closed at 11am.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved