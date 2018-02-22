Firefighter warns parents against leaving car keys with children after boy is trapped

A firefighter has warned parents to keep their keys away from their children after a one-year-old boy got trapped in a car in Maidenhead.

The toddler managed to lock himself in the car while his mum had gone to get him a spare pair of shoes and socks from the boot.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Australia Avenue at about 9.45am but didn’t need to rescue the boy as he had been freed by a member of the AA.

Chris Havers, watch manager at Maidenhead Fire Station, said: “In the summer cars can get very hot very quickly and it can be life-threatening if a child gets left inside.

“You wouldn’t let kids go near matches or cigarettes so don’t let them near your keys.”