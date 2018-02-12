Police search for person in river after suspected break in at Skindles site

A fork lift truck was used in a suspected break in to a building site last night.

Firefighters from Maidenhead and Slough fire stations were called to the scene at 9.30pm as it was thought someone had fallen in the river.

The fork lift truck was hanging over the river bank by the former site of the Skindles Hotel, which is being redeveloped by Berkeley Homes.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras on the river and Thames Valley Police used a helicopter between Boulters Lock and the railway bridge.

No casualty was found but there was evidence of a break in on the building site.

Emergency services left the scene at about 11.30pm.