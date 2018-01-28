Sun, 28
12 °C
Mon, 29
11 °C
Tue, 30
7 °C
SECTION INDEX

Police close section of Ray Mill Road West

Police close section of Ray Mill Road West

Ray Mill Road West on Sunday afternoon

Police have closed part of Ray Mill Road West to traffic this afternoon.

Officers at the scene said they were not able to say what had happened.

An ambulance was also at the road block

Traffic will not be able to get from Cookham Road to Blackamoor Lane or vice versa.

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved