Police close section of Ray Mill Road West

05:18PM, Sunday 28 January 2018
Ray Mill Road West on Sunday afternoon
Police have closed part of Ray Mill Road West to traffic this afternoon.
Officers at the scene said they were not able to say what had happened.
An ambulance was also at the road block
Traffic will not be able to get from Cookham Road to Blackamoor Lane or vice versa.
Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for information.
