Cookham Christmas Fayre cancelled

‘Treacherous’ and ‘dangerous’ conditions caused by this morning’s snow have forced the annual Cookham Christmas Fayre to be cancelled.

The event had been due to start today at 12pm but it was decided early this morning to call it off in the interests of safety.

Organiser Adam Garrett said work setting up stalls had started at about 5am, but within about an hour-and-a-half it became clear it would not be possible to go ahead.

“By 6.30am it was quite bad, roads hadn’t been gritted and conditions were treacherous and it was obvious it was going to be hard to get lorries and traders in,” he added.

He also said it would not be possible to rearrange the fayre for a date before Christmas due to the admin involved in arranging a road closure.