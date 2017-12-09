Window cleaner and ex-paratrooper rescued by firefighters

06:48PM, Saturday 09 December 2017
Fire fighters had to be called to rescue a window cleaner and ex-paratrooper from a broken cherry picker this afternoon.
A crew from Maidenhead was sent to Clarion House, in Norreys Drive, at about 4pm, where the man had been stuck three storeys in the air for about two and a half hours.
An aerial ladder platform from High Wycombe was also sent to help.
He was returned to earth cold but otherwise uninjured after about 40 minutes.
