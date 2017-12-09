Witness appeal for failed robberies

Police probing two attempted robberies in Maidenhead have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incidents.

A 49-year-old man was followed from York Road to Forlease Road at about 4.30pm on Sunday, November 19, by the would-be thief who demanded his phone and claimed to have a knife.

Later that day, at about 4.40pm, a 42-year-old man was approached, also in York Road, by a man who asked to search his bag and threatened him.

According to Thames Valley Police, nothing was stolen during either incident and neither victim was injured or saw a knife.

The failed robber is said to be Asian, aged in his late teens to early twenties, about 5ft 7ins and medium build, wearing dark clothing and dark, thick rimmed glasses.

PC Oliver Elston said: “The attempted robberies are believed to be linked and I would like to appeal for any information about either incident as this could help with the investigation to identify and locate the offender.

“I would also like to speak to the person depicted in the E-Fit image as he may have information which could be important for the investigation.”

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.