Broken down car causes tailbacks in Pinkneys Green

05:12PM, Friday 08 December 2017
A broken down car has caused traffic chaos in Maidenhead.
The vehicle has stopped at the junction of Winter Hill Road and the A308 in Pinkeys Green.
Drivers are able to pass, but it has caused tailbacks as far as Pinkneys Green Drive.
